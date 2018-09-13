Aug. 15, 1928 - Aug. 18, 2018
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Paula Foley Bracken, 90, of North Bend, at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17, at The Dolphin Theatre, 580 Newmark Ave., in Coos Bay. In lieu of flowers please donate to one of Paula’s favorite charities, Oregon Coast Music Association; World Wildlife Fund; or Oregon Public Broadcasting. She was a loving, happy, and kind woman. A light has gone out of the world with her death.
Paula was an amazing woman who had a full and varied life. She flew targets for the United States Army to shoot at during WWII. She was part of a skydiving club. She was a lifelong learner and earned several degrees. She worked as an actress, a teacher, and then a computer analyst. After she retired, she began her true vocation in community theatre. She will be missed by all who knew her.
