April 19, 1963 – September 30, 2022
On September 30, 2022 our son and brother, Paul Leonard Naapi, passed away at the age of 59 after a 15 year battle with cancer. His struggle took him to doctors in Nevada (Reno), Oregon (Eugene, Florence, Portland, and Reedsport), and Washington (Seattle and Spokane).
He was born April 19, 1963 in Seattle, Washington to Leo and Myrna Naapi. Paul graduated from Reedsport Union High School in 1981. Growing up, he was active in Boy Scouts, Camp Fire, basketball, and wrestling. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from University of Portland in 1986. While in college, Paul made several friends with whom he remained in close contact. They often visited each other and went on trips together. Because of these friends, he grew in his loving relationship with God and would often witness to others. His varied career was in food service, retail, finance/insurance, and grounds/maintenance. His last job was driving the sweeper truck for Lloyd Center in Portland, Oregon.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Myrna. He is survived by his father, Leo Naapi; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanine and Tim Van De Grift; and nieces, Daria and Nara Van De Grift.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at the United Presbyterian Church in Reedsport, Oregon. Donations may be made in Paul’s name to the American Cancer Society, ChildFund International, or United Presbyterian Church in Reedsport.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In