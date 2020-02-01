{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Joseph Crowley

September 27, 1966 – January 26, 2020

Paul Joseph Crowley passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Lafayette. He was 53 years old.

Paul was born on Sept. 27, 1966, to parents John William and Shirley Jean (Ellern) Crowley, in Portland, Ore. He married Lien Thi on May 4, 2007 in Oregon City. He worked as an insurance claim adjuster for most of his career.

Paul is survived by his wife, Lien; and sons, Jordan Alec Boyd and Caleb Jack Crowley. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. A viewing will take place the day prior, Jan. 31, from 4-8 p.m. at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.

Service information

Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
St. James Catholic Church
1145 NE 1st St.
McMinnville, OR 97128
