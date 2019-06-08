Jan. 2, 1955 – April 26, 2019
Celebration of life for Paul Janke will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at the Bay Area Hospital, main entrance, first floor lobby, 1775 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
Paul Janke, 64, of North Bend, lost his life when a semi-truck struck his car near Tucson, Ariz.
Paul was born in Minneapolis, Minn., to Otto and Inez (Loverude) Janke. He graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1973. Paul grew up in a busy family with two brothers and two sisters. He spent his younger years in Minnesota, and had many fond memories of summers spent at his family’s lake cabin and on his grandfather’s farm baling hay. He attended and graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., where he met Patricia Casey; they married in 1977. He then attended graduate school at the University of Missouri-Columbia, following in his father’s footsteps to become a hospital administrator. Thus began a 40-year career that Paul enjoyed immensely, taking the family to Missoula, Mont., Las Cruces, N.M., Bellingham, Wash., and Grants Pass and Coos Bay, Ore. Paul and Patty raised three sons. He was very proud of his sons and loved time together with his family, which included frequent family trips spent skiing, rafting, kayaking, backpacking and biking.
Paul’s affable, gregarious and outgoing nature engaged others wherever he was. His knack for catch phrases, delivered with enthusiasm was a "real work of art." In all aspects of life, Paul was always on the move, plotting the next adventure, seeking that perfect camping spot and dreaming up the next "big idea. "Paul also enjoyed the small things in life, or "cheap thrills" as he called them. Coffee and newspapers, lounging by the fire, and Patty's meals, which he called "food art" were just a few of his favorites.
Paul was an avid hiker, and particularly enjoyed the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where he and Patty completed the entire John Muir Trail together as well as other trips with their three sons. While hiking, he could escape his intense work life, connect with family, and befriend fellow hikers. On the trails of the Sierras, Paul found an ever-changing landscape that, like him, was dynamic and powerful.
Paul was a planner. He loved envisioning what could be, as much as the adventure itself. Overseeing the years-long Bay Area Hospital expansion and the many improved functions it provided to the community was deeply satisfying to him.
He approached retirement from the hospital with the same energy and intense focus that he brought to his work, including renovating a condominium for winters in Tucson with Patty, planning consulting work, and for more time with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patty; sons, Collin Janke and Alicia Meyers, Joel Janke and Gwendolyn Giddens, and Reed; his first grandchild, Amelie, who was born to Collin and Alicia in December; his siblings, Cheryl Simmons-Sills and Jimmy Sills, Cindy and Rick Hagen, Mark Janke and Carol Clark, and David and Betsy Janke; many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend will be sorely missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pacific Crest Trail Association or your charity of choice.
