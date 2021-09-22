Paul Henry Wuerth
February 24, 1932 – February 17, 2021
Paul Henry Wuerth was born in Thurston County, Nebraska to Henry and Helen (Litovsky) Wuerth on February 24, 1932. After growing up mainly on the farm in Nebraska, he later moved to Portland, Oregon and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from Parkrose High School in 1949.
Paul proudly served in post-WWII Japan and later multiple tours in Korea, until his honorable discharge in 1952.
Paul worked and lived in the Pacific Northwest and excelled in his supervisory roles with the quickly growing Boeing Company, where he won numerous awards for leadership and management. After retirement, Paul and the love of his life, Shirley Ray Wuerth, resided in Coquille, Oregon where they spent many happy years and were involved in many community activities.
Paul’s friendly spirit and good nature was only exceeded by his work ethic and valued craftsmanship of any number of wood or metal objects from his shop. His quick wit and practical sense of things was always welcome to any conversation. He is missed by many. As Paul often described it with his dry sense of humor, he “assumed room temperature” on February 17, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Robert Wuerth and Milton Wuerth; and his wife, Shirley Ray Wuerth.
Paul’s remains will be escorted to the Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471 by the Patriot Guard Riders on Friday October 1, 2021. A flag line will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. rendering full military honors.
