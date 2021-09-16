October 28, 1942 – September 4, 2021
Paul Dean Rollins was born October 28, 1942, and died September 4, 2021.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree at Pacific Union College and Master of Social Work at U.C.L.A. in 1966. He worked at L.A.-U.S.C. Medical Center from 1966-1973.
He married Barbara Jenkins in 1966. A conversion experience convinced them they needed to leave the city. Selling their home in three days, they knew God was leading. Paul accepted to be Program Manager at Coos County Mental Health, retiring in 1996.
Active in the Seventh-day Adventist Church as treasurer and head elder, he also helped build the new church.
Paul was described as an anchor in this turbulent world, devoting himself to the service of Jesus by example and voice.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara; nephew, Roger; two nieces, Sheila and Dora; great nephew; and three great nieces. Preceding him in death are his parents, Earl and Wanda; and brother, Roger.
Paul loved the Lord, and having the assurance of Jesus’ second coming, he was not fearful of death and is resting quietly until the resurrection.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at the Coquille Seventh-day Adventist Church.
