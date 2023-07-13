Paul Davis Service Notice

A celebration of life for Paul Davis will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10 a.m., at the First Christian Church, 511 6th Street, in Myrtle Point.
Paul, a well-known Myrtle Point (Gravelford) resident, passed in 2020, but Covid restrictions got in the way of holding a memorial service. We invite all who knew and loved Paul to join us in paying tribute to an extraordinary man who touched our lives in so many ways. Please join us in sharing stories, happy memories, and laughs. Refreshments to follow.
