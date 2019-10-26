November 10, 1931 – October 13, 2019
At his request, no local services will be held for Paul A. Murphy, 87, of North Bend. A remembrance service will be held in California at a later date. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Paul was born on November 10, 1931 in Long Branch, New Jersey to James Albert Murphy and Helen ( Meyer ) Murphy. He passed away at his home on October 13, 2019.
Paul worked as an aerospace engineer on military aircraft, and later in his career, on many NASA Space Programs. He retired at the age of 55, and moved to his dream home on Tenmile Lake. He enjoyed fishing, reading, listening to jazz music, playing poker and cribbage, and tinkering in his home workshop.
Paul is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Crystal Sulak and her husband John of Modesto, CA; son, Wade Murphy and his wife Deborah of Rancho Verdes, CA; and grandsons, Sean Murphy and Aidan “Hunter” Sulak.
Paul was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Alice; and his parents, James and Helen Murphy.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbooks at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
