January 26, 1951 – June 16, 2023
Patty Fitzpatrick Flett was born January 26, 1951, the daughter of Victor and Helen Fitzpatrick at Coos Bay and passed away June 16, 2023 at Coos Bay.
Patty graduated from Marshfield High School and later received her RN degree from SWOCC and worked at Coos County Health Department. She enjoyed gardening and camping. She was a kind and feisty person and never met a stranger.
Patty is survived by son, Sean Scorby and daughter, Shevani Scorby; daughter, Tracie Dodds and sons, Steven and Eric Dodds; brother, Leonard “Fitz” and Shawn Fitzpatrick and son, Zack and wife, Niki Fitzpatrick; sister, Marcelene Knight and spouse, Steve Sallee and her children, Owin Knight and Carrie Hazen; sister Jeannie Train and son, Kyle Train; numerous great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Helen Fitzpatrick; brother, Tim Fitzpatrick; and brother-in-law, Bruce Train.
A Celebration of Life will be held in August.
Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In