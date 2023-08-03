Patty Fitzpatrick Flett Service Notice

The family of Patty Fitzpatrick Flett invites you to a Celebration of Life and potluck, Saturday, August 26, 2023, 1:00-3:00 PM at the Coos Bay Elks Lodge, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Patty was born January 26, 1951, in Coos Bay and passed away June 16, 2023, in Coos Bay.
It is suggested that you drop off guests and park offsite.
For more information contact Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary 541 267-4216.
