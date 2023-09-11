May 17, 1955 – August 30, 2023
A celebration of life for Patrick “Pat” Houck, 68, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, October 7, 2023 at his son’s home at 91187 Cape Arago Hwy in Charleston, Oregon, on the lower beach property.
Pat was born May 17, 1955 in Portland, Oregon to Bruce and Paula (Haberlein) Houck, the fifth of six children. He passed away peacefully August 30, 2023, surrounded by his wife, Tricia and their three children, Liberty, Curtis, and Carrie.
Pat loved his large family, and they had many adventures together while they were young, as well as later in life. Pat grew up in Klamath Falls, Medford, San Diego, and Eugene, where his parents would own several mom-and-pop businesses. Pat and his siblings, Gail, Jerry, Keven, Don and Tim were always hard at work helping the family businesses.
Pat also spent some time in Madras and Grants Pass, Oregon, making many friends along the way. He finally made his home in Coos Bay, Oregon. In 1980, he met the love of his life, Tricia Russell, while working for his father at the Boat Basin Café and Harbor Inn.
They married in 1982 and spent 43 beautiful years together. Having been a part of such a big loving family growing up, it made it very easy for Pat to step in and be a father to Tricia’s three children.
Pat worked very hard to provide for his little family. Pat and Tricia always made sure they provided their three kids with all that life could offer. Many camping trips and family vacations. He was always the doting father at every game or recital.
Pat loved to spoil his sweetheart, Tricia, with many trips of their own to Mexico, Hawaii, a cruise, a road trip to Victoria, Canada, and many other spur-of-the-moment getaways. He never missed an anniversary and always made Tricia feel special with a new piece of jewelry or flowers.
He owned and operated the Charleston Ice Plant for many years. There isn’t a fisherman that didn’t know him. They all loved the Ice Man!! After retiring from the Ice Plant, Pat and Tricia owned a couple of shops in Charleston, Fat Patrick’s Gift Shop and Ship Wreck Candies. In their stores, they displayed Pat’s beautiful woodwork and Tricia’s colorful paintings. Pat was also known to win a ribbon or two at the Coos County Fair for his wood carving artwork.
Pat was very close to his siblings and their children. Pat loved being an uncle and was very proud of his nieces and nephews and all of their achievements in life. He loved to meet up with his siblings’ families and their mom Paula for camping trips to Lake of the Woods. They spent many summers camping, visiting each other at their homes, and spent many wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays together. He enjoyed golfing, an outing to a Ducks Game and Fantasy Football with his brothers and nephews. Pat was also a believer in Big Foot and enjoyed picking up a few Sasquatch memorabilia here and there.
The Houck family wishes to acknowledge the doctors and nurses at Bay Area Hospital for the genuine care they gave our Pat in his final days. Words cannot express how thankful we are that you tended to him with love and care. We have a huge appreciation for all that you did to keep him comfortable and at peace.
Pat is survived by his wife, Tricia of Coos Bay; daughter, Liberty Briggs and husband, Chuck of Coos Bay; son, Curtis Green and wife, Jeni of Coos Bay; daughter, Carrie Vrell and husband, Tom of Prineville; grandchildren, Chandra, Taylor, Kendra, Ashlyn, Maycee, Tyler, Ryan and Noah; great grandchildren, Lily and Everett; sister, Gail Bailey and husband, Dennis of Klamath Falls; brother, Jerry Houck and wife, Rosanne of Coos Bay; sister, Keven Bowers and husband, Paul of Medford; brother, Tim Houck and wife, Val of Eugene; and sister-in-law, Barbara Houck wife of his late brother, Don of Medford.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce; mother, Paula; brother, Don; and nephew, Keith.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
