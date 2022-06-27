March 18, 1957 – June 20, 2022
Patrick Michael Cahill was born in San Francisco, California on March 18, 1957 and passed away following an illness on June 20, 2022. He was 65 years old. Pat was raised and lived his life in North Bend, Oregon and graduated North Bend High School in 1975. He earned a college degree, held a paralegal certificate and a real estate broker license.
Pat was an extremely accomplished golfer who won many championships. He received a golf scholarship to the United States International University in San Diego, California. He had several hole in ones and even scored a hole in one on a Par 4, a feat that what written about in Golf Digest. Pat’s love of golf would continue throughout his life and he never stopped playing. Pat enjoyed playing the guitar and drums and for a time had a music recording studio. He greatly enjoyed watching his son fall in love with music and become an accomplished musician. He also performed in several plays at The Little Theatre on the Bay over the years.
Pat was a proud father and grandfather. He was survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick & Ashley Cahill; his grandson, Luca Cahill; his sisters, Patrice & Mary Kim Cahill; his nephews and their families, Chris, Dayna, Lana, & Lyle Cahill, James, Megan, Kellen & Halle Cahill; his sister in-law, Mary Cahill; and many more people who loved and cared for him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim & Hope Cahill and by his brother, Jim Cahill.
The family sends special gratitude to James Cahill and Temple & Mindy Hagen for their tireless efforts to support Pat during his illness.
Condolences may be sent to the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In