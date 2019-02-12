July 26, 1967 - Feb. 4, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Patrick George McDowell from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at the Timber Products Hangar at the Eugene Airport, 90442 Boeing Dr. in Eugene.
Patrick was born on a hot summer day and departed on a snowy winter day, dying of a sudden heart attack. He was the delightful center of his parents’ life. Growing up on the Oregon Coast was a point of pride for Patrick. His childhood years included adventures in the nearby forest, ponds, beaches and in the wild and beautiful sand dunes. At age three, while lying on his back in a sandy field, he announced his intention to become an airplane pilot when he grew up. He made special friends at every station in his life. Without siblings, he dubbed his huge Chesapeake dog “Brother Jack” and they romped far and wide.
Patrick attended North Bend schools and graduated with his beloved Class of 1985. His special memories included earning letters in football, baseball and tennis. He was active in the North Bend Presbyterian Youth group and attended Camp Myrtlewood. He worked in the woods to pay for five years of college at Oregon State University, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and finally had a houseful of brothers. After college, he paid for his flight training by working at the airport, talking his way into the cockpits of the corporate planes he fueled.
When he had acquired enough flight hours, he was hired as chief pilot for Arlie Company. He flew the company jet to many locations in the USA and abroad. He traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada, Tahiti, Hong Kong and China. Hawaii was a familiar flight for him and his co-pilots. He made or contacted friends at each stop on his journeys. He moved on to become chief pilot for Timber Products Company and later a pilot for King Estates. Patrick attended flight schools for advanced training and held ratings for five types of jets.
At the age of 32, he married the love of his life, Heidi, and they settled in Eugene and realized a shared dream to fill their house with children.
Patrick is survived by his parents, Mike and Joy; his wife, Heidi; and five children, ages six to fifteen; and countless friends and family members.
Patrick flies on in the whisper of wind and the brightness of stars.
