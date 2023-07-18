November 5, 1934 – June 28, 2023

Patricia Wilson McGriff, 88, passed away on June 28, 2023, at her home in Coos Bay. Pat was born in Coos County on November 05, 1934. She owned and operated Griff’s Seafood Restaurants in Coos and Curry Counties.

She is survived by her sons, John (Lela) Gilkison and Dan (Kathy) Gilkison; grandchildren, Ian (Michelle) Gilkison, Erik Gilkison, Kyle (Courtney) Gilkison, and Erin (Blake) Cam; 5 great grandchildren; ex-husband, Gerald McGriff; and step-children, Doug (Melissa) McGriff, Marilyn (Tom) Slater and Lloyd (Peggy) McGriff.

Graveside services will be held at Norway Cemetery on August 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

