Patricia “Timi” Toney

September 1, 1952 – October 22, 2022
Timi was born on September 1, 1952 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2022. She was born in Coos Bay, Oregon to Don and Lee Falls. She was “once a pirate always a pirate” who graduated from Marshfield in 1970.
She was a good mother to her three children, Chris, Shanna, and Kami. She also lived for her grandchildren, Brenden, Kyla, Braelynn, Lillian, Tres, and Julian. Chris will take over as the celebrity death announcer to our family, Shanna will take over her monitoring of the scanner, and Kami will take over her love to complain about anything and everything.
She enjoyed her life as a stay-at-home mom until her children became teenagers. She then began working outside of the home at Albertsons for 20 years until they closed. She continued working at the Goodwill until retirement. Upon retirement, she began her full time Facebook snooping career.
Her dry sense of humor that was loved by many will surely be missed. You can forever thank Kami for teaching her how to work Facebook and send everyone she knew and some she didn’t messages. At least she learned how to send them privately and not to your walls.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Terry; nephew, Roger; and her favorite dog of all time, Scooter. She is survived by Chris (Jana); Shanna (Tony); Kami (Jamie); her grandchildren, Brenden, Kyla, Braelynn, Lillian, Tres, and Julian; her sisters, Dona (Bob), Jane (Albert), and Joan (Ron); many nieces; great nieces/nephews; and her best friend, Sally.
She was one of a kind and will truly be missed by all.
Per her wishes she was cremated as she didn’t want anyone “freaking” (edited for the paper) looking at her. The family held a small memorial eating her favorite BBQed “little” cheeseburgers and homemade potato salad in her honor.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon https://rmhcoregon.org/support/ or share a fond memory/funny story of Timi on her Facebook wall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In