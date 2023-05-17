Patricia Seidler Service Notice

Celebration of Life event for Patricia Seidler to be held on May 28, 2023 at 2 pm. Located at the San Andreas VFW at 156 W St Charles St., California.  Please bring a potluck dish if able. If unable to attend physically, please feel free to join us on Zoom. Email moniquemo8817@gmail.com or call #209-754-3916 for the zoom information.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

