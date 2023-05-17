Patricia Seidler Service Notice

Celebration of Life event for Patricia Seidler to be held on May 28, 2023 at 2 pm. Located at the San Andreas VFW at 156 W St Charles St., California. Please bring a potluck dish if able. If unable to attend physically, please feel free to join us on Zoom. Email moniquemo8817@gmail.com or call #209-754-3916 for the zoom information.
- Voters choose school board, airport district winners
- Structure fire at The Global Inn in Coos Bay
- Meet the Candidates: North Bend School Board Candidates
- Farm wins district tennis title for North Bend
- The World's E-edition for 5-16-23
- Sweep gives Marshfield Sky-Em softball title
- Jury duty scams reported in Oregon
- Meet the Candidates: Bandon School Board Candidates
- As I See It: Saying goodbye in 1946
- At the Pumps: Prices topping $4 a gallon in Oregon, near $5 in California
