Patricia Ruth Lyons

December 12, 1924 – October 27, 2022
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, artist, Matriarch and Prayer Warrior, has gone to rest in the arms of her heavenly father. She reunites in celebration with her husband, Kenneth David Lyons and the many friends and family that have gone before her.
As we mourn her loss, we celebrate her life and the knowledge that she now rests in Him. We will miss her physical presence, her great counsel and wisdom, her constant and persistent prayers, her smile and laughter. For throughout our lives, we have had confidence that mom was always there, always present, always loving and always ready to share her biblical and spiritual wisdom, without judgement and regardless of circumstance or concern.
The house is now empty, the rocking chair quiet, the rooms are still... but yet the essence of her is all around and within us. Through the love and patience she provided; through the life instruction she supplied, by the spiritual gifts she apportioned she is vibrant in our lives, and we are thankful that she has found her rest.
Mom was born in Clarkston, Washington, to her parents, Walton Lightfoot and Nancy Lee (Annalee “Bubby”) Sayler. She married Kenneth David Lyons on May 14, 1943, in Moscow, Idaho. Together they had six children, Theodore, Sherryl (Foord), Sandra (Thomas), Bonne (Hayes), Nancy (Eisenbeis), and Daniel. She is survived by her 6 children; 21 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
We miss her dearly and are profoundly aware that our lives on this earth will never be the same. A private burial took place on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Oceanview Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be planned for the late spring or summer 2023.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
