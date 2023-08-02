Patricia Ruth Lyons Service Notice

A Celebration of Life will be held for Patricia Ruth Lyons, 97, of North Bend, on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. A graveside remembrance will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. A repast and reminisce will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Spoondrift Lodge, 93374 Charlotte Lane in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com

