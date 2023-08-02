Patricia Ruth Lyons Service Notice

A Celebration of Life will be held for Patricia Ruth Lyons, 97, of North Bend, on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue. A graveside remembrance will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. A repast and reminisce will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Spoondrift Lodge, 93374 Charlotte Lane in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Rutherford officially named Coos Bay city manager
- FBI Seeking Additional Victims: Woman escapes from makeshift cinderblock cell
- Consumer Alert: Oregonians urged to activate credit monitoring following data breach
- Letter: Why ruin it
- Letter: Nope, no way
- Police Blotter
- Coast Earthquakes: Two quakes in one week off Oregon Coast
- Writers on the Range: Alaska needs to value its live bears
- Liberty Theatre love letters
- The World's E-edition for 8-4-23
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Trending Now
Articles
- Rutherford officially named Coos Bay city manager
- FBI Seeking Additional Victims: Woman escapes from makeshift cinderblock cell
- Consumer Alert: Oregonians urged to activate credit monitoring following data breach
- Letter: Why ruin it
- Letter: Nope, no way
- Police Blotter
- Coast Earthquakes: Two quakes in one week off Oregon Coast
- Writers on the Range: Alaska needs to value its live bears
- Liberty Theatre love letters
- The World's E-edition for 8-4-23
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In