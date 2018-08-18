March 20, 1952 – Aug. 14, 2018
At her request, no services will be held for Patricia “Patti” Mitchelle Denton, 66, of Coos Bay.
Patti was born March 20, 1952, the first day of spring, in Long Beach, Calif., to Fred and Jackie Hutcheson. She passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2018 surrounded by family in Coos Bay, after fighting a short but fierce battle with cancer.
Patti had three siblings, Danny, Diana and Tammy. She grew up in North Bend (Cooston) where kids could be kids, all you Cooston kids will agree!
In 1971, she graduated from North Bend High School. She was one of those kids that was friends with everyone; her dad had an old Ford Econo-Van that easily hid a keg of beer! She had many friends!
After high school, she married Tim Garnett; who was in the United States Navy so they got to travel a lot. They had two wonderful children, Kathie and Tim.
Patti met and married her soulmate, Larry Denton May 15, 1987. They made their home in Coos Bay. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time in Springcreek, at the family cabin.
She started her real estate career with Judy Krall at Century 21; boy did she teach her a lot! She then worked at Ticor Title. Her friend, Earlene Brown, purchased Seaboard Properties, and she went to work with her. Growing up, their mothers were best friends. She called this her best career move. This is where she spent the rest of her career as an accomplished real estate broker.
Patti was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family.
“I’ve lived a full and wonderful life, with so many great friends that put up with me, I love you all!” – Patti
Patti is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Kathie (Garnett) Jones and husband, Geoff; son, Tim Garnett; stepsons, Richard and Jason Denton; grandchildren, Braden, Lanie, and Wyatt Denton; sister, Diana Lovell; numerous family; special niece, Danielle Dollins; and her pride and joy in life grandson, Tyler Garnett. Tyler and his Mema had a very close, special bond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny in 1969; and niece, Mitchelle “Shell” Dollins.
In lieu of flowers, Patti requested donations be made to South Coast Hospice Thrift Store, 1955 Meade St., North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
