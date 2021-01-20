April 4, 1930 – November 29, 2020
Patricia “Pat” Beverly Allison was born on April 4, 1930 and died November 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Pat lived her younger years in North Bend, but also spent a part of her life in San Francisco, California, with her sister, Dode. There she attended a private Catholic School, where her religious faith became strong.
Pat moved back to North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School. She was involved in school activities and on the rally squad. Pat became a true Bulldog! She went to college in San Francisco and received a certificate in Dental Assisting. When she returned to North Bend, she worked for a local dentist, Dr. Brown.
Pat met her husband Richard “Dick” Allison, who was playing semi pro baseball. Dick graduated from Willamette University in Business, and became a District Manager for Nabisco Company. After they were married, they made North Bend their home. Both were members of Faith Lutheran Church, attending with their children, which became their church family.
Pat and Dick had seven children and in October, 1961, Dick was killed in a hunting accident. Aunt Ann and Uncle Oscar, the Nabisco Company, the community and church family all helped Pat and her children through their difficult time. The Allison family felt blessed to live in the most wonderful neighborhood, surrounded by true friendship and loving support. Each one of Pat’s children had a special childhood friend, who with their families made a difference in each one of their lives. We all treasure them still to this day.
Pat went to SWOCC to receive her CNA, later becoming a Med Aide Nurse, and then worked many years in the medical field. When she retired, she was a caregiver and helped many special families.
Pat took pride in making her home beautiful. She loved her home. Her home was always open to family, grandkids, and friends. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. The family has fond memories of all the Thanksgiving’s and Christmas’ enjoyed there; playing football, kick the can, card games, teasing and joking with one another, filled with lots of stories and laughs. Poor mom, with so many of us, we were a loud family, but she never complained and loved having everyone together! Pat’s failing health made her leave her home, but with a happy ending as her home was bought by one of her granddaughter’s, who has done a beautiful job making it her own.
Pat enjoyed two longtime friendships with Evelyn and Sheryl, and with those ladies there was always a good time. Her weekends, for many years, were spent with her three sons at her home watching football, which was a favorite time in her life. Pat was knowledgeable of her sports, her favorite baseball, the World Series and she was an avid Oregon Duck fan. She was a member of a college football pool for many years, which she took seriously, and looked forward to the next year. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, camping, beaches, Rogue River, Sunriver, Loon Lake, Concerts, Jesus Northwest, bible studies, and her “milkshakes”. Her fondest times were with her family, enjoying outings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and going to their many events. She was especially grateful she had more time to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandkids; their love filled her heart and enriched her life.
With her passing, our family has peace knowing she is in a better place (Amen), after witnessing her strong faith all through the years. Survivors include her seven children, Dick Allison (Peggy), Debbi Jolley (Don), Diane Snyder (Scott), Deanna Brelage (Dan), Dawn Schliecher (Roger), David Allison (Bev), and Darin Allison (Dixie); 18 grandchildren, Rick, Deyan, Shannon, Stephanie, Tessa, Jodi, Brad, Jeff, Mindy, Tracy, Jess, Travis, Josh, Jared, Danyel, Aaron, Amanda, and Ashley; 33 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; a grandson, Derik Guidry; a special aunt, Ann King; a special uncle, Oscar King; and her sister, Dode Montgomery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bayside Terrace Memory Care, Megan Lucas, and Hospice. We appreciate the Caregivers for the wonderful care and love you gave to “Gramma Pat.” A private burial was held on December 16, 2020, where her ashes were laid to rest with her husband, on the day of his birthday. A graveside memorial service and celebration of life to honor Pat will be held at a later date for all her family and close family friends in 2021.
