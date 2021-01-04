Patricia Moen

April 20, 1926 – December 12, 2020
Born April 20, 1926 in Chappell, Nebraska, to Floyd and Viola Smith. Upon death of father in 1936, family moved to McMinnville, Oregon where other family resided.
She graduated class of 1944 from McMinnville High School, attended Northwestern School of Commerce in Portland briefly and worked for Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for five years, before marrying Glenn in 1949.
Patricia is survived by daughter, Marie Gold; granddaughter, Elisabeth (Brian) Ian; grandsons, Reilly (Carrie) Jarid, Holly, and Sarah, Aaron and Scott; brother, Jerry Smith (Helen).
She is preceded in death by parents; husband of 64 years, Glenn, October 13; son, Steven (1968); sister and brother-in-law, Gordon and Phyllis Robbins; niece, Linda Robbins; and son-in-law, David Gold.
Patricia lived a full and happy life in her church with many cherished friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In