December 26, 1932 - August 27, 2020
At this time, no formal services will be held for longtime Bandon resident, Patricia M. “Trish” Spencer.
Trish was born December 26, 1932 in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Hallem and Vera Violet Rouse Mendenhall. She died August 27, 2020 in Bandon with her family at her side.
She was reared and educated in New Jersey and Oregon, graduating from the University of Oregon.
She married Harry G. Spencer on June 10, 1953 and shared 63 years of loving marriage.
She taught for 25 years, 16 in Roseburg then the final 9 in Bandon.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bandon. She was a Missions Chairman in Roseburg and Bandon, Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years, University of Women (AAUW). She was a painter, avid gardener, on the Chamber of Commerce for 10 years, EAT program for 15 years, SMART Program for 5 years but her greatest accomplishment was mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Doug and Erin Spencer; daughter, Jan and Dennis Carpenter; son, Ken and Tina Spencer; son, Andrew and May-Ying Spencer; daughter, Sharon Foley and Bruce Oldenburg; grandchildren, Ryan Spencer, Sierra Spencer, Jamil and Rose Khan, Nicole Khan, Megan Foley, Jason Carpenter, Henry Spencer, Patrick and Michelle Foley, Jenn Oldenburg, and Robin Rhode; great-grandchildren, Cadence Khan, Vincenzo Khan, Tucker Rhode and Jack Foley; brother, Ted and Pam Mendenhall.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Trish was preceded in death by her sister, Althea Hatch.
Friends may offer online condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
