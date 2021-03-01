October 1, 1943 – February 5, 2021
On the afternoon of February 5, 2021, Pat left this world after a short battle with cancer. Pat now joins her wonderful grandparents and parents, Pearl and Merle Henson.
Pat was raised in Empire, now called Coos Bay. She went to Michigan Avenue School through the 8th grade. She then graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1961.
Pat and her husband, Clay, enjoyed classic cars that Clay rebuilds. They spent many fun filled weekends at car shows and parades. She loved meeting up with old friends, making new ones and laughing. She loved tasting the local treats and buying fun decorations from local artist.
Pat loved learning new things. She took a class to learn about the whale migration patterns and helped as a volunteer at the local whale watching locations.
Pat also became a master gardener. She and Clay had a fabulous garden each year. Her garden was so good you had to lock your car doors when visiting or she would fill it with Zucchinis and other fantastic veggies.
Patricia was a legal secretary for lawyers, worked in office for Weyerhaeuser, State Children Services and had her own secretarial support services.
Pat leaves behind her husband, Clarence aka Clay of 48 years and her stepson, Troy, who she spoke proudly of often.
