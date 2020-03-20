PATRICIA L. “NONNIE” MICHENER
January 22, 1936 - March 12, 2020
Patricia L. “Nonnie” Michener, 84, a former resident of the Coos Bay community, late of McMinnville, died Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.
PAT L. MICHENER was born Jan. 22, 1936 in Langdon, N.D., the daughter of the late Mindy J. Bjornson and Ruby (Moore) Bjornson. She was raised and received her education in the Vernonia community, having been a graduate of the Vernonia High School Class of 1954. She then went to college, having received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Pat raised her two children in Vernonia, Ore. until she chose to move to the place, she loved the most, the coast. She resided in Coos Bay, Ore., where she worked at St. Catherine’s in North Bend, first as a nurse and then as manager of Evergreen Court, and later the Alzheimer’s Center in Coos Bay until her retirement. Throughout those special years, Pat was known as a beloved caregiver and friend to the Sisters of Mercy and countless residents and families under her care.
In 2013, she moved to the Forest Grove community, where she lived for four years, until 2017, when she moved to the McMinnville community with her daughter, Bethann, where she had resided since.
While living in the Coos Bay community, Pat, was an active member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church, as well serving the parish as a eucharistic minister.
Among her special interests, Pat loved the ocean, the rain and Dean Martin. She loved scrabble, crosswords, and other puzzles and card games. Pat never missed an episode of Jeopardy and loved Dancing with The Stars. She secretly loved watching boxing and MMA fights when no one was looking. But most of all she enjoyed her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her son, Gary Michener; her parents, Mindy and Ruby Bjornson; and her sister, Janice Alvarado.
Survivors include her daughter, Bethann Michener, of McMinnville, Ore.; and her daughter-in-law, Debbie Michener, of Coos Bay, Ore.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Justin Pickering and his fiancée’, Sheena Bills, of Forest Grove, Ore.; Brooke Pickering and her spouse, Isaac Dawson, of Vernonia, Ore. and Mindy Michener, of Medford, Ore.; her six great-grandchildren, Taylor Pickering; Andrew Harrison; Addison Harrison; Quinn Dawson; Amber Pickering, Tyrone Bills, and Robert Bills and her niece and nephews, Yvonne Keinonen, of Hillsboro, Ore.; Scott Mason, of Helena, Mont.; and Kevin Mason, of Vernonia, Ore.; along with countless great nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Alzheimer Association, 1650 NW Naito Parkway, Portland, Oregon 97209, in her memory.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
