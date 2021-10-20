October 16, 1925 – October 11, 2021
A graveside inurnment service will be held for Patricia Jeanne Wollin, 95, of North Bend, at 2:00 pm Monday, October 25, 2021 at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Pastor Jim Parmenter will officiate.
Patricia was born October 16, 1925 in Longmont, Colorado, the daughter of Clayton and Hester (Henderson) Carroll. She passed away October 11, 2021 at her North Bend home. She was raised on a farm in Longmont working with her parents and brothers, William and Boyd “Bud” and sister, Vivian Carroll Reid Smith. She graduated from Longmont High School. After graduating she moved to Southern California where she worked as a department store window designer and a telephone switchboard operator. She was married in 1947 in Manhattan Beach, California and after the birth of her first child she moved with her family to Coos Bay where she resided until moving to North Bend in 2018. In 1967 she attended the nursing program at SWOCC and then worked as an LPN at Keizer Hospital and then Bay Area Hospital until retiring.
Patricia loved spending time with her family, traveling, and working in her garden.
She is survived by daughter, Billie (Wollin) Christensen Arnoth of Astoria, daughter, Leslie (Wollin) Christensen-Hines of North Bend, daughter, Lorie J. Wollin of North Bend; daughter-in-law, Angelita “Sally” Wollin of Metolius; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; nephew, Terry Carroll and family in Colorado; niece, Roberta Reid Armstrong and family in California.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce James Wollin, and by her siblings.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals at StJudes.org/GiveHope or to the Coos County Animal Shelter, 92960 Southport Ln, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
