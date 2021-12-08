October 17, 1941 – November 17, 2021
Patricia Grace Buckley (Pat Lee) went home to be with Jesus on November 17, 2021. She was living at Bel Aire Senior Living in American Fork, Utah, at the time. Patricia was born in Lodi, Ohio, to Robert and Elveretta Burnett on October 17, 1941. She was exactly 80 years and one month old when she went to heaven. She passed away from Alzheimer's disease.
She was a 1963 graduate of Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. In the mid 1980's, Patricia attended Southern Oregon State College in Ashland to obtain her basic endorsement in special education. In the early 1990's she attended Western Oregon State College in Monmouth to get her standard endorsement.
In 1987 she moved to Coos Bay to teach for the Coos County Educational Service District. She was an elementary resource teacher for 6 years and a consultant for 8 years. She was highly respected by teachers and administrators in the area. She retired in 2002. On November 21, 2009, Patricia remarried her first husband, Jack Buckley, after her second husband, Ron Lee, passed away in 2004. In 2011, she and Jack moved to Lehi, Utah.
Patricia enjoyed making quilts. She hung many in her home changing them as the seasons and holidays changed. She also enjoyed trailer or motorhome camping. No sleeping on the ground for her. She especially liked camping near water. She often camped at Osprey Point Resort in Lakeside. Another favorite spot was at Yachats so she could watch the waves. Patricia traveled to Botswana twice to visit her oldest son who is a missionary there.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, a dear aunt, and her second husband. She is survived by her husband, Jack; 2 sons and their wives; a daughter and her husband; and 7 grandchildren whom she adored.
Although her death saddens us, we know she is rejoicing with Jesus in heaven. Her greatest desire would be for everyone to take the steps necessary to join her in heaven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In