Patricia Fleming

February 3, 1928 – December 4, 2022
Patricia M. Panter Fleming, 94 years old, of Huntersville, North Carolina, passed away on December 4, 2022 in Huntersville. Visitation for family members will be Wednesday, December 14th at the James Funeral Home in Huntersville. Burial services will follow in the Salisbury National Cemetery Annex located in Salisbury, North Carolina. Arrangements are by James Funeral Home and the Veterans Administration.
Patricia was born in Bandon, Oregon to Ernest and Beulah Vincelette Planter on February 3, 1928. Her Panter family has a long history and roots in the Bandon area. Her great grandfather, William R. Panter “Cap Panter”; her grandfather, T Walter Panter; and other Panter great uncles piloted riverboats up and down the Coquille River between Bandon and Coquille transporting mail, freight and passengers before the highway system was completed in that area. The Panter family formed the Myrtle Point Transportation Co. and moved from riverboats to trucks once the highway system was complete. Their largest steam powered stern paddle wheel driven riverboat was named the “Telegraph”. Their fastest and one of the last riverboats operated was the “Charm”, it was prop driven and originally powered by gasoline and later a diesel engine.
Patricia’s father, Ernest later owned the Panter Feed Store in Bandon, located on the corner of Baltimore Ave. and 1st Street for many years. The original building still stands and today is occupied by the Big Wheel General Store.
Patricia attended Bandon High School through her junior year and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. Throughout her life she remained in contact with several of her Bandon High School classmates and was an out of state subscriber to the Bandon Western World newspaper.
Patricia married Wayne E. Fleming on June 20, 1948 in Yuma, Arizona. She lived at the San Diego naval base while Wayne made several deployments overseas in the Navy. They lived in several states before Wayne retired from the Navy in 1952. Patricia worked for Hewlett Packard in California and later for Trans World Airlines (TWA) out of Kansas City, Missouri. She retired from TWA in 1984. She and Wayne moved to a retirement community in Oroville, California in 1984, where they spent a majority of their retirement years. Patricia was known for her generous spirit. She loved music, dancing, was an avid reader and traveled extensively in the United States and abroad. She especially treasure her role as a grandmother.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beulah Vincelette Panter; her husband, Wayne Fleming; her sister, Mary Lou Panter Longmire; and her son-in-law, James L. Burwell.
Patricia is survived by her three children, Craig Fleming of Sonora, CA, Elaine Fleming Burwell of Huntersville, NC and Kent and Cynthia Fleming of Springfield, MO. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Patricia’s name to Hospice & Paliative Care, Charlotte Region in care of the James Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com.
