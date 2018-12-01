March 22, 1934 – November 19, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Patricia Elaine Fredrickson, 84, of North Bend, at 1:00 pm Saturday December 8, 2018 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1810 Waite St, North Bend, Oregon.
Patricia was born in Orofino, Idaho March 22, 1934. She died surrounded by family November 19, 2018. December 25, 2018 would have marked her 66th anniversary with her beloved husband, Kenneth Fredrickson.
Patricia and her husband, Ken, loved camping in the beautiful national parks around the country. Patricia held a special fondness for her birth state, Idaho. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1952.
Patricia loved her flowers, classical music, reading books by a wood fire and she enjoyed decorating the warm home she and Ken built. She specially loved all her children and 28 grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. Nothing pleased her more than cooking a wonderful meal for her family.
Patricia and Kenneth had four children. Terry Fredrickson and Cheryl Kankkonen preceded Patricia in death. Surviving daughters are Tamara Estabrook and Jill Hicks. They were blessed with 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon.
