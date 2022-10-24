October 28, 1940 – August 29, 2021
A graveside inurnment service for Patricia “Patty” Delores Heyer, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Patricia Delores Heyer “Patty” was born October 28, 1940, at Surper Creek on the Klamath River in Northern California. She died August 29, 2021, in Coos Bay, Oregon.
She enjoyed growing up on the Klamath River where she swam, fished, and waterskied. She had several older siblings; closest to her was her brother, Kenneth Markussen. Her mother passed away when she was 12 years old, and Kenny took care of her until he left for the service where she then lived with family friends who helped raise her.
After graduating from Eureka High School in 1958, she married her first Husband Michael McConnell. They had three children, Michael, Karla and Jeff. After a few years a new adventure took her on the road traveling the southern states with a friend. There were a lot of interesting sights to see since it was during the civil rights movement in the south. Patty was a tough woman, taking care of herself and always looking for excitement. In her travels, she met her second husband, Vern Heyer. After completing his time on the USS Kitty Hawk in San Diego, California they married and relocated to Coos Bay to be near her brother, Kenny.
Vern and Patty had two children and raised their family in Coos Bay. Their oldest son, Alan Heyer passed away just nine months before Patty. Her youngest son, Steven Heyer is a local schoolteacher; born and raised in Coos Bay. Patricia worked as a bartender at the Captain’s Cabin during the 70s and was a card dealer in the 80s and made many lifelong friends through her work. She was an accomplished bowler and bowled in the local bowling league during the 70s and 80s. She traveled to Las Vegas, Reno and various other places to compete in bowling tournaments. She was a tough lady and a hard worker that always made ends meet. Patty had a very sarcastic sense of humor which people would often mistake as being genuine. She would protect her family and her friends whenever needed and could hold her own against anyone.
After moving on to Carson City, Nevada where she continued working as a bartender and a card dealer until she suffered injuries from a major traffic accident in 1998. After the loss of her leg and almost her life, she decided to return to Coos Bay to be near her sons and grandchildren. Although she was determined to walk again, that would not be in her future. Soon after her accident, she began a rough couple of years battling two separate kinds of cancer and ultimately becoming a cancer survivor.
She lived the rest of her life in Coos Bay and died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth, Lenford, Delford, Eddie, Veda, Marie and Joanne; her sons, Michael McConnell and Alan Heyer; and her daughter, Karla Turtle.
She is survived by her son, Steven Heyer of Coos Bay; son, Jeff McConnell of Eureka, California; and nephew, Carl Markussen of Coos Bay.
Patty was loved by many friends and family, especially her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
