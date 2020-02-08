Patricia Boltman
May 20, 1941 - January 31, 2020
Patricia Boltman passed peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 78.
Patricia was born May 20, 1941 in Centralia, Wash. and moved to North Bend, Ore. in her youth. She also lived in Salem, Ore. where she worked as a florist and raised her four kids before retiring and returning to Coos Bay. From her four kids; Thank you Mom. You raised us to be independent from an early age. You bookmarked our memories with music. Your amazing cooking talents taught us how to create without recipes. Most importantly though, you instilled in us a boundless sense of humor which sustains our bonds even after your passing. We love you and will miss you forever and always.
Predeceased in death by husband, Ronald Boltman; and her first husband, Dennis Smith, Father of Michael Smith, Lori Miller, Jeffry Smith, and Wade Smith.
Furthermore, she is survived by six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; and other family members and friends.
As per her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial beyond her immediate family gathering to honor her through some tears, but more so through love and laughter.
