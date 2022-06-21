Patricia Ann (Pehlgrim) Taylor

December 9, 1947 – June 1, 2022
Pat was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 9, 1947 to Edith Mathilda Robinson and John Stiverson. She was raised by her mother and beloved stepfather, Carl Pehlgrim. She had one sister, Pauline Hendricks. Pat had three daughters, Edith, Sherry, and Pauline. She married Clarence Emery “Hank” Taylor and inherited five stepchildren.
The family moved from California to Coquille, then to Bandon. She bought the Minute Café in 1976, which she ran successfully for 43 years. Pat’s many talents included sewing, quilting, gardening, stained glass, basket weaving, and cooking. She also taught 4-H.
Pat spent the remainder of her years with her partner, Ken Kallenberger on his cattle ranch; also with her beloved dog, Pancho. She was involved with their Community Church and was well loved by their congregation.
Pat passed away on June 1st, 2022, in Royal City, Washington.
She was survived by daughters, Edith Vierck, Sherry Taylor, and Pauline Taylor; grandchildren, Nick Vierck, Kate Gonzales, Purisha Anderson-Taylor, and Austin Eckhoff-Taylor; great grandchildren, Makiah Vierck, Makenna Vierck, Kai Gonzales, Olivia Gonzales, and Erris Anderson; stepchildren, Guy Taylor, Tracy Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Jason Taylor, and Kelly Laporta; and nephew, Jesse Hendricks.
