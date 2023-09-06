August 8, 1938 – September 3, 2023
Pamela Sue Rood, 85, passed away peacefully in the early evening of September 3, 2023, from age-related causes after a life of compassionate service and goodness. The family invites all to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel (3355 Virginia Ave, North Bend, OR 97459). Space and time will be available in the same building's cultural hall immediately following the service to gather and share memories of Pam. All are welcome. An interment ceremony will be held at the Allegany Cemetery for family and close friends on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Pam was born on August 8, 1938 in Eugene. Much of her life was spent in Coos County near Allegany. She attended grade school in Allegany and middle school by riding the boat to school at Coos River and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1955. These boats also transported the milk of local dairy farms to town, one of these being the Rood dairy.
She was the oldest child of Betty and Dewain Johns and sister to five siblings. Her father worked in the timber industry, so she was raised “upriver” near logging camps and forest access in and around Allegany. Her most memorable residence of youth was on the East Fork of the Millicoma River in a home near Nesika Park. Mom would take us there often to picnic and swim. Later the Dewain and Betty Johns family relocated to a home on Hall Street in Coos Bay, but not before Pam met and fell in love with Clair Rood, whose family operated a dairy farm along the Millicoma River.
Pam and Clair married on November 24, 1955, and later were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they managed a family-owned dairy farm in Sumner that ultimately proved financially burdensome. Because of this, mom and dad relocated the family including 5 children, with the youngest being 6 months old, to a remote logging camp on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska for 3.5 years where they were able to financially recover. In that remote location, there were few other married couples with families, but Pam was able to petition for a school, organize a church service with primary, and become our fierce protector from 4-legged and 2-legged threats. She had this unique sense of inspiration when things were not right and would immediately investigate.
Mom and dad moved back to Coos County after purchasing the dairy farm from his parents at the 9-mile marker towards Allegany in 1970. Their final son was soon born and together they raised 6 children. Mom and dad opened their home and farm to countless other people over the years. Their place became a respite for many, where fresh air, whole milk, a little work, and mom’s love were the salve for aching souls.
Pam was an example of civic awareness and was involved in local issues related to private land rights, the sanctity of life, and other ballot initiatives. She was a firm believer in voting and making your voice heard. She also promoted and advocated for the Southwest Oregon dairy industry through the Oregon Dairy Women. Pam (and Clair) supported 4-H and spent countless hours as dairy 4-H club leaders mentoring youth. And, often our farm was open to local grade schools for tours.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pam was a faithful believer who made sure the family was at church services on Sunday and midweek. She served her church in several capacities with the most memorable being compassionate service leader and stake relief society president. These allowed her to provide service to sisters from Florence to Brookings. Pam was a lifelong learner and took many courses from OSU extension, SWOCC, and the community.
Soon after her husband passed away in 2013, she relocated to Farmington, Utah to be closer to immediate family and medical care. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clair A. Rood, Sr.; parents, Dewain and Betty Johns; brother-in-law, Ben Eremenko; and sons-in-law, Tom Cunha and Dan Johnson. She is survived by her children, Kathy Cunha-Johnson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Clair and Laurie Rood, Jr. of Farmington, Utah, Kristi and David Sypher of Farmington, New Mexico, Kevin and Marie Rood of Providence, Utah, Kerry and Rachel Rood of Providence, Utah and Kyle and Marlo Rood of Oregon City; 27 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Jerry and Susie Johns of Mishawaka, Indiana, Marilyn Eremenko of Beaverton, Art and Nadine Johns of Roseburg, Mike and Sherilyn Johns of Apex, North Carolina and Patty and Richard McAffee of West Valley City, Utah. On more than one occasion select nieces and nephews were brought under her loving care and soon became like siblings. There are also countless other individuals who sought respite in our home whom we also count as family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to the Allegany Community Center (Millicoma River Park and Recreation District) by contacting the District Committee Chairperson Robin Cherry at (541) 290-0099.
