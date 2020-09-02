Pamela Ruth Anderson Dennis

November 5, 1945- August 29, 2020
Pam Dennis, 74, passed away peacefully at home in North Bend, on August 29, 2020, after a seven year battle with cancer. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and loyal friend.
Pam was born in Red Wing, Minnesota in 1945. The family relocated to Coos Bay, Oregon when Pam was 10 years old. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1963. Pam used her innate artistic gift and self-taught skills in many ways throughout her life, early on designing displays at The Hub, Coos Bay's premier department store. She joined the South Coast Hospice team in 2000 where she was a major force in creating and managing their award winning Thrift Store.
Pam worked and played in visual merchandising, poster and set design for theater, and dabbled in the performing arts including LTOB, Dolphin, and On Broadway stages. She designed the whimsical musical frogs posters for the Oregon Coast Music Festival 2014 and 2016 seasons. Her colored pencil sun drawings still appear on the CBS Morning News.
Pam was a prolific painter and had art shows in Coos and Lane counties. Pam's exuberant use of color in her paintings, most often with a black background, reflected her interests in wildlife, people, and plants. She also expressed her artistic talent by making unique dolls in which she gave personalities through their dress and adornments. Her last show was earlier this year at Black Market Gourmet where she had a packed, heartwarming opening reception. She was pleased to visit with many friends, some of whom she had not seen in years. Knowing that her time was short, she said that gala was her wonderful Celebration of Life.
Pam met John Wayne Dennis 43 years ago at Jim Henson Subaru dealership which Wayne co-owned. Wayne noticed her walking across the lot while he was helping a customer; she noticed him as well and asked Jim who he was. They were introduced, and the rest is history. They married, bought and renovated their lovely home on a hill across the Bay, entertaining family and friends for many years, especially during Oregon Ducks football season. Pam also created memorable Mothers' Day parties. Whether you were a mother or not, the men had to cook for and serve the ladies, while keeping their margarita glasses full. Last year she had rock painting parties in the back yard. Pam spent many happy hours painting in her home art studio, and she loved doing art projects with her grandchildren. Pam took joy in her friendships at the Laureate XI chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Pam is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Wayne; sister Lynnea (Bob) Kennelly; daughters, Jennifer (Ken) Andrieu and Rebecca Dennis; grandchildren, Jordan and Jasmine Andrieu, Carmin and Cena Dennis; and her adorable loyal Maltese, Penny.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Pam's name to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, Oregon. No service is planned.
Celebrate Pam's life by appreciating loved ones and the beauty around you.
