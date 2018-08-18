May 11, 1956 - June 1, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Pamela "Pam" Kay (Wilson) Pierce, 62, of Myrtle Point, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Owen Building, 201 N. Adams in Coquille. All of Pam's friends and family are welcome to join the potluck style celebration that will include a slideshow following a balloon release in her honor at Sturdivant Park. She went to be with her Lord June 1, 2018 at the Myrtle Point Care Center, after a long battle with cancer.
Pam was born May 11, 1956 in Wallace, Idaho, to Phil and Kay (Graves) Wilson. She spent her childhood growing-up in Idaho, attending Pinhurst Elementary School and went onto junior high and high school in Kellogg, Idaho. In 1972, Pam and her family moved from Idaho to Coquille. She attended her junior and senior years at Coquille High School and graduated, Class of 1974.
On July 11, 1992 Pam married Darrell Pierce in Myrtle Point. Darrell stayed by her side through her final days.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Phil; brother, Lonnie; and sister-in-law, Cam.
She is survived by her forever love, Darrell Pierce; siblings, Steve Wilson of Carlin, Nev., Kelly Wilson of Osburn, Idaho, and Marty Wilson of Coquille; adopted father and mother, Dale and Kay Holland of Myrtle Point; two daughters, Heather Reid and Jessica Quadri; stepson, Rocky and wife, Debra; parent-in-laws, Jim and Lois Pierce; brother-in-law, Dale Pierce; five grandchildren, Keonna Reid, Makayla Agnew, Zayde Quadri, and Keisha and Tamika Pierce; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Zaylee; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was an amazing soul who is already greatly missed.
