January 10, 2022 – November 16, 2022
Our precious son, Owen Ray Maverick Nichols, went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022. Owen was born on January 10, 2022 at Bay Area Hospital to his parents, Joe and Mandy Nichols. Owen has an older brother, Colin, that he loved playing and laughing with. Owen laughed and smiled throughout his 10 months and 4 days; bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched.
Owen had a few simple pleasures in his short life on this earth. He loved taking “tubbies”, eating graham crackers, playing with brother’s monster trucks, and constantly being on the move. He learned to crawl at 8 months, and quickly learned to pull himself into a standing position. Being more mobile meant getting to see him and his brother Colin begin to play more with each other. He enjoyed snuggling on mom and dad’s lap while eating a bottle, and getting all the tickles. He was a little snuggle bug and foodie.
In addition to his parents and brother, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Julie Nichols; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Tami Dark; (maternal) aunt, Lesley Dark; (paternal) great-grandmother, June Shrum; (maternal) great grandmother and grandfather, Don and Freda Boyles; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Coquille Hospital and Randalls Children’s Hospital in Portland for the incredible care provided to Owen and the family. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Coos County Sheriff's Department, Coquille, Coos Bay, and North Bend police departments, and the Coquille and Myrtle Point ambulances. The amount of love and support that has been extended to the family during this time has been deeply appreciated.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
