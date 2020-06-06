March 11, 1958 - May 27, 2020
A Celebration of Life Service, located at the Arago Community Church is planned for June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to celebrate a life well lived.
Owen “Big O” Byers of Coquille and Lakeview, Oregon, was born in North Bend. He grew up in the Coquille Valley as the middle son of Cecil “Earl” Byers and Eunice Byers.
His love of the outdoors started as a young boy and he especially loved hunting, fishing and gardening. His vegetables won ribbons at the Coos County fair. Owen worked for the family business, Green Tree Logging for thirty years and also drove semi-truck in the later years. Shortly before his passing, Owen stopped to help a semi-truck driver in distress. Owen was a kind, generous man with a huge heart of gold who was always willing to help others and will be missed by so many.
Owen is survived by his mother, Eunice Byers; his only son, Daniel (Tammy) and four grandchildren; brother, Earl (Debbie); brother, Wayne (Tracy); the mother of his son, Carol Rolfe; a nephew; three nieces; and many other extended family members and close life-long friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Earl Byers; Uncle, Alan and Aunt, Lois Cunningham; and Uncle, Frank and Aunt, Nita Byers.
