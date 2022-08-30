November 9, 1932 - May 27, 2022
An urnside service for Oscar Leroy Haug was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Oscar was born November 9, 1932 in Silverton, Oregon, to Olav and Clara Haug. He passed away May 27, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Oscar grew up in Silverton. He married Jeanne Neperud, they had one son, Eric, in 1957 and divorced in 1959. Oscar worked in the logging industry until he joined the Navy, where he served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was stationed in San Diego, California, San Francisco, California and Key West, Florida. Oscar retired after 30 years of service.
In 1995 Oscar moved back to Oregon. He worked for his brother-in-law, Dan as the night watchman for Kirkpatrick Logging. He retired in 1997, buying a home in a 55+ community in Coos Bay.
Oscar loved fishing and when he was still able to, spent much time out in the ocean fishing with his friends. He was an avid photographer, taking many pictures over the years. Oscar also loved dogs; he had several dogs while he was growing up. After he retired, he spent a lot of time sitting outside talking to his neighbors as they walked by and giving out treats to their dogs. He was a very generous man, giving items, such as a wheelbarrow and a hose, to his neighbors when he saw a need.
He is survived by his son, Eric Haug of Eugene; daughter-in-law, Carol Haug of Eugene; grandson, Christopher Haug of Eugene; grandson and wife, Steven and Samantha Haug of Eugene; great-grandson, Caleb Dunn of Eugene; great-grandson, Trinity (Trent) Dunn of Eugene; nephew and wife, Larry and Pam Kirkpatrick of Eugene, one great nephew and wife of Coos Bay; one great niece and husband, and two great-great nieces of Eugene.
Oscar was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Daniel R. Kirkpatrick and his sisters, Elsie May Kirkpatrick and Florence West.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
