Orlin Ardell Brend
July 18, 1932 - November 25, 2019
Orlin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in his home. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all. He loved his family and most important was that he provided well for them. His last moments were getting Christmas cards ready to send, along with gifts to all his family.
Orlin was born July 18, 1932 in Mayville, N.D., to Ralph Bernard Brend and Clara Kjorness. He joined brothers Kenneth Brend ( Melva) and Ernest Brend (Mellie). Orlin was born and raised on a farm; he worked on farms growing up and learned to drive a tractor at age 8, and could drive a car at ten.
He served in the United States Army Signal Corp. from Jan. 1951 to Jan. 1953. He was in the USAR from 1953 to 1961, when he received an Honorable Discharge.
He had begun working for SP&S Railroad, Frontier Telephone in 1950 while still living in N. D. After his military service, he moved west to work for West Coast Telephone as a Central Office Equipment Installer and Supervisor. Later, he worked in Ketchikan, Alaska for the city's public utilities department as an installer and in the central office's maintenance department. After 17 years, Orlin retired in 1999 and moved back to Ore. First living in Ashland and later in Coos Bay.
Orlin could fix or repair just about anything. Once he was visiting a friend in Hauser, Ore. and saw an engine half buried in the sand. He asked if he could buy it. He took it home and had it running within a few days. He also loved History and could answer any history question without hesitation. In 1957 he took flying lessons in Enterprise, Oregon and had an emergency landing when the plane stalled near Lewiston, Idaho.
He was married to Glorie Dye in 1957 and they had three children; twins, Michael, Michelle (Heigert) (Randy) and Shane Brend of Everett, Wash. He married Toni Ann Tanner in 1977 and added two step-children, Shelley Estes (Malcolm) of Anchor Point, Alaska, and Scott LaFevre (Rachel) of Coos Bay.
Orlin had two grandsons, Brett Heigert (Heidi) of Mt Vernon, Wash., Brenden Heigert of Marysville, Wash.; granddaughters, Amber Davidson, (Donny) of Tonasket, Wash., Danielle Torgeson (Jared) of Seattle, Wash. and Samantha Petrie of Marysville, Wash.; step-grandchildren, Quinn Claypoole and Marisa Erven (Blake); nieces and nephews, David and Donald Brend, Mark Klein, Kathy Wright, Chris Tanner and Jessica Tanner; 7 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren, and many great- nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Elton Brend; daughter, Michelle Heigert and brother-in-law, Kenneth Tanner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to charities of your choice or Dogs for Better Lives/Hearing, Autism, Facility Dogs, 10175 Wheeler Road, Central Point, Ore. 97502.
Thank you to Hospice their wonderful care and Bay Area Hospital Home Health.
Thank you to the Coquille Indian Tribe their staff and the Coquille families that surrounded us with support and love.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
