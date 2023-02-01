A celebration of life for Orin "Keith" Hulsey, 85, of Coos Bay, will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
