A celebration of life for Orin "Keith" Hulsey, 85, of Coos Bay, will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Orin Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:


The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments