Ora F. “Jack” James
March 19, 1942 – November 7, 2019
A Graveside service with military honors will be held for Ora F. “Jack” James, 77, of North Bend, at 2 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 at Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon. Cremation rites have been under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Jack was born March 19, 1942 in Tillamook, Ore., the son of Chancy and Zora (Bettis) James. He passed away Nov. 7, 2019 at Coos Bay. He was raised and educated in Coos County and moved to Alaska as a young man where he became a barber. He moved back to Coos Bay where he worked for a time for Doyle Milling in Norway. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. After serving he returned to Coos County where he was an owner/operator truck driver for many years and for the last few years before retiring he managed Leona’s Restaurant in Reedsport.
He is survived by wife, Dorrie James, of North Bend; sons, Jim E. James, Jack E. James; daughter, Veronica and Josh Van Drimmelen; three grandaughters, Tasha, Bayli Bishop, and Makayla Van Drimmelen; brothers, Dick and Ruby James, Russell and Debbie James, Steve and Lori James; sister, Ileen Post; brother-in-laws, Edward Porth, Dave Boice; sister-in-laws, Diana James, Kathleen Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bettie Cole, Arlene Porth, Shiela Boice, Jamie Weekly; and brothers, Sonny, Verlin, and Frank James; and brother-in-law, Jack Cole.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Ore. 541-267-4216.
