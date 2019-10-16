Olee “J.D.” Moore
June 13, 1924 - October 14, 2019
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Eugene for longtime Bandon resident, Olee “J.D.” Moore, who died Oct. 14, 2019 at his home at the age of 95.
J.D. was born June 13, 1924 in Kiamichi, Oklahoma, one of nine children born to Arie and Maude Moore. He served in the US Army in the Philippines during WWII.
He married Cleo LaMay and they moved to Oregon in the 1940’s where he worked as a logger in Cave Junction then the family moved to Coos County in the 1950’s where he worked as a logger for many years until a back injury forced his retirement. He would hunt the beaches for wood to make clocks and tables.
He loved his family, the beach and telling stories.
He is survived by three children; John, Joe, and Jackie, eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son; James and his eight brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
