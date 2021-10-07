A Celebration of life for Nancy Richards Smith, 80, of Chiliquin, OR will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sumner Community Church, 95099 Stevens Ln, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
