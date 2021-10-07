Jeffrey Kerker, 74, of Bandon, died October 1, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Taylor Massei, 20. of Bandon, died September 30, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Judy King, 83, of Myrtle Point, died October 1, 2021 in Springfield.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

Willie Allen Crenshaw, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Audrey Y. Garner, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away October 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Ronald James Pincombe, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away October 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

John Bowman Harp, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away October 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

James “Jim” Carr Beam, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away September 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

