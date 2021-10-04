A celebration of life for Steve Pepiot, 72, of Reedsport will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Reedsport Community Charter School football stadium, 2260 Longwood Dr., Reedsport, OR. If it rains, the service will be held in the Reedsport Community Charter School gymnasium.
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard guide here!
Trending Now
Articles
- Coos County sets another COVID record
- SNAP benefits will increase permanently in October
- Oregon redraws congressional, legislative districts
- The World's E-edition for 10-05-21
- Four more COVID deaths reported
- Marshfield girls showing patience
- As I See It: Salmon in the Coquille
- NB Council considers review of police department
- Bandon students pitch in during Community Service Day
- Oregon expands P-EBT program
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Coos County sets another COVID record
- SNAP benefits will increase permanently in October
- Oregon redraws congressional, legislative districts
- The World's E-edition for 10-05-21
- Four more COVID deaths reported
- Marshfield girls showing patience
- As I See It: Salmon in the Coquille
- NB Council considers review of police department
- Bandon students pitch in during Community Service Day
- Oregon expands P-EBT program
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In