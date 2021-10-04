Steve Pepiot

A celebration of life for Steve Pepiot, 72, of Reedsport will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Reedsport Community Charter School football stadium, 2260 Longwood Dr., Reedsport, OR.  If it rains, the service will be held in the Reedsport Community Charter School gymnasium.

