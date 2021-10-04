Arthur V. Roy, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away September 19, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Darrell Aroz, 62 of Coos Bay, passed away September 22, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Kimberly Schmidt, 58, of Coos Bay, passed away September 16, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Emanuel W. “Trip” Howard, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away September 19, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Dean A. Sales, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away September 21, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Janna Marie Norton, 44, of Myrtle Point, passed away September 15, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

