Kevin R. Cameron, 62, of Myrtle Point, passed away September 24, 2022 in Myrtle Point.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Larry Dean Hiner Jr.,  54, of Coos Bay, passed away September 22, 2022 in Portland. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Alice Marie Harris, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away September 25, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

June Murial Shane, 101, of North Bend, passed away September 26, 2022 in North Bend.  Cremation Rites were held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Teresa Darlene (Simones) Mullins, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away September 27, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Lorna Salt, 90, of Bandon, passed away September 29, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216



Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments