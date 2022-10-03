Kevin R. Cameron, 62, of Myrtle Point, passed away September 24, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Larry Dean Hiner Jr., 54, of Coos Bay, passed away September 22, 2022 in Portland. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Alice Marie Harris, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away September 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
June Murial Shane, 101, of North Bend, passed away September 26, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation Rites were held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Teresa Darlene (Simones) Mullins, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away September 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites were under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lorna Salt, 90, of Bandon, passed away September 29, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
