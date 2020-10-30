A memorial service to celebrate the life of Randy J. McKinley, 50, of Coos Bay, will be held on Sunday, November 1st at 2:00 p.m. at the gravesite of his parents at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A memorial service for David L. Cummings, 73, of Lakeside who died October 16, 2020 in Lakeside will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Reedsport Church of God 2191 Birch St. Private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
