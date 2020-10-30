Mary Lalic, 98, of Bandon, died October 25, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Lewis B. Cummings III, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Timothy J. Terrian, 61, of Coos Bay died October 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alma D. Dimodana, 95, of North Bend died October 25, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Marvin N. Pahl, age 86, of Coos Bay, passed away October 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Ted L. Stender, 80, of North Bend, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Tyler J. Boyd, 36, of Coos Bay died October 18, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Peter M. Mason, 71, of Coos Bay died October 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held a Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Thomas “Tom” Dibler, 71, of Lakeside passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In