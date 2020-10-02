A memorial mass will be held for Judy K. Bradley, 73, of North Bend, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. A private inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

