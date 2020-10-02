Jean Ann Bibbey, 77, of Lakeside, passed away on September 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Clyde O. McCall, 89, of Coos Bay died September 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Velda M. Card, 83, of Myrtle Point died September 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Judith Ann (Swenson) Reeves, 78, of Lakeside passed away August 22, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Per request there will not be services.
